/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Ocado: best before end?

Ocado: best before end?

By Oliver Telling

  • Ocado’s soaring share price defies “financial physics”
  • The firm faces increasing competition, following relatively modest growth in online food shopping during the pandemic

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Ocado Group Plc

  1. Simmering pressures

  2. Ocado accused of patent infringement

  3. Ten runaway blue-chips

Most read today

  1. Small Companies 

    Four potential small cap bargains

  2. Small Companies 

    Bargain shares for 2021

  3. COMPANIES 

    Are UK banks' recovery prospects looking up?

  4. Managing Your Money 

    After the pandemic: the tax changes to expect

  5. COMPANIES 

    Micro Focus hit by multi-billion dollar impairment charge

More on Ocado Group Plc

OPINION 

Simmering pressures

Executive pay was already heading downwards before Covid. This could accelerate

Paul Jackson

COMPANIES 

Ocado accused of patent infringement

Ocado accused of patent infringement

Stock Screens 

Ten runaway blue-chips

Ten runaway blue-chips

COMPANIES 

Ocado full-year profits to beat expectations on retail boom

Ocado full-year profits to beat expectations on retail boom

COMPANIES 

Ocado says demand will be sustained

Ocado says demand will be sustained

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Mattioli Woods ups targets

Management remain very bullish, a mixed set of first-half results notwithstanding

Mattioli Woods ups targets

COMPANIES 

Micro Focus hit by multi-billion dollar impairment charge

Micro Focus hit by multi-billion dollar impairment charge

COMPANIES 

St Modwen targets jump in logistics assets

St Modwen targets jump in logistics assets

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Ocado profits remain elusive, Bitcoin takes out new highs, Sterling hits fresh high

Market Outlook: Ocado profits remain elusive, Bitcoin takes out new highs, Sterling hits fresh high

COMPANIES 

Are UK banks' recovery prospects looking up?

Are UK banks' recovery prospects looking up?

More from News

COMPANIES 

Mattioli Woods ups targets

Management remain very bullish, a mixed set of first-half results notwithstanding

Mattioli Woods ups targets

COMPANIES 

Micro Focus hit by multi-billion dollar impairment charge

Micro Focus hit by multi-billion dollar impairment charge

COMPANIES 

St Modwen targets jump in logistics assets

St Modwen targets jump in logistics assets

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Ocado profits remain elusive, Bitcoin takes out new highs, Sterling hits fresh high

Market Outlook: Ocado profits remain elusive, Bitcoin takes out new highs, Sterling hits fresh high

Other Assets 

Will the squeeze on buy-to-let returns continue?

Will the squeeze on buy-to-let returns continue?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now