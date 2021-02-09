Ocado: best before end?

- Ocado’s soaring share price defies “financial physics”
- The firm faces increasing competition, following relatively modest growth in online food shopping during the pandemic
OPINION
Simmering pressures
Executive pay was already heading downwards before Covid. This could accelerate
Paul Jackson