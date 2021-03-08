Senior plunges to a loss in 2020

As we have already seen with fellow engineering group’s Meggitt (MGGT) and Melrose (MRO), aircraft components supplier Senior (SNR) crashed into the red in 2020. As plane and engine makers cut production rates and Boeing’s (US:BA) 737 Max jet remained grounded, Senior swung to a £177m statutory operating loss, down from a £62m operating profit in 2019.
