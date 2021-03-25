SIG’s statutory losses widen in 2020

- The group did return to 4 per cent like-for-like sales growth in the fourth quarter
- It is guiding to an underlying operating profit in the second half of this year
Amid the pandemic disruption to construction activity, building materials distributor SIG (SIG) saw its like-for-like sales drop by 13 per cent in 2020, to £1.87bn. While like-for-like sales collapsed by a third in the second quarter, the group recovered to 4 per cent growth in the final quarter thanks to strong demand from ‘repair, maintenance and improvement’ (RMI) customers.