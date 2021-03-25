SIG’s statutory losses widen in 2020

The group did return to 4 per cent like-for-like sales growth in the fourth quarter

It is guiding to an underlying operating profit in the second half of this year

Amid the pandemic disruption to construction activity, building materials distributor SIG (SIG) saw its like-for-like sales drop by 13 per cent in 2020, to £1.87bn. While like-for-like sales collapsed by a third in the second quarter, the group recovered to 4 per cent growth in the final quarter thanks to strong demand from ‘repair, maintenance and improvement’ (RMI) customers.