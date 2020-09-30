SIG chief executive builds his stake

Building materials distributor SIG (SHI) was already having a tough time before Covid-19 arrived, battling to overcome “nearly a decade of contraction”. But amid the pandemic’s disruption to construction activity, the group’s sales plunged by almost a quarter year on year in the six months to 30 June, to £840m.

