Edtech: different paths to market opportunity

LTG chases scale in growing edtech industry

Dev Clever tech is newer, but it is going up against much bigger rivals

Opinions may differ, but some take the view that education in the UK is in a state of crisis. Eight in 10 teachers feel that their pupils are not progressing at the expected rate using the current remote learning methods available to them, according to a survey by YouGov. And while that partly reflects a lack of prior investment in educational technology (or ‘edtech’), parents and teachers alike are beginning to question whether the value of in-person classrooms can ever be truly replaced by software.

The same can be said in all areas of education, from universities to corporate training. That might explain why the market seems lukewarm on prospects for Learning Technologies Group (LTG). Its shares slumped 8 per cent on the day of its results, even after the company said that its software business had delivered revenue growth of 13 per cent. But its operating profit had fallen to £14.9m in 2020, compared with £16.4m the year prior.