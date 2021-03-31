Gulf Keystone still reaching for 55,000bopd

Oil crash and and unpaid Kurdistan Regional Government invoices knock Gulf Keystone into loss territory

Q1 2022 new goal for 55,000 bopd gross expansion project

Gulf Keystone (GKP) came into 2020 “set for another 12 months of successful, safe, production growth”, in the words of chairman Jaap Huijskes. The company did manage production growth of just over 10 per cent on 2019, but had to postpone its 55,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) goal for around 18 months, out to the first quarter of 2022.