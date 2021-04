Subject to shareholder approval, the pub group has raised £54m from issuing 6.5m new ‘Class A’ shares

It has been burning though £4m-5m of cash during each month of full lockdown

Fuller Smith & Turner (FSTA) has raised just under £54m from a placing of 6.5m new ‘Class A’ shares. Subject to shareholder approval, the shares will be issued at 830p each, a 5 per cent discount to the pub group’s closing mid-market price on 30 March.