UK intervenes in Nvidia’s $40bn takeover of Arm

Nvidia struck a deal to purchase chip designer Arm Holdings from SoftBank back in September

But it must overcome regulatory hurdles across multiple jurisdictions for the takeover to complete

The UK government has ordered an investigation into Nvidia’s (US:NVDA) proposed $40bn (£29bn) takeover of chip designer Arm Holdings, citing concerns that it could undermine national security.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden has issued a “public interest intervention notice” and instructed the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to take a closer look at the implications of the deal. The CMA will now commence a ‘phase one’ investigation and has until midnight on 30 July to report its findings.