UK intervenes in Nvidia’s $40bn takeover of Arm

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden has issued a ‘public interest intervention notice’ on national security grounds
April 20, 2021
  • Nvidia struck a deal to purchase chip designer Arm Holdings from SoftBank back in September
  • But it must overcome regulatory hurdles across multiple jurisdictions for the takeover to complete

The UK government has ordered an investigation into Nvidia’s (US:NVDA) proposed $40bn (£29bn) takeover of chip designer Arm Holdings, citing concerns that it could undermine national security.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden has issued a “public interest intervention notice” and instructed the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to take a closer look at the implications of the deal. The CMA will now commence a ‘phase one’ investigation and has until midnight on 30 July to report its findings.

