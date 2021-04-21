Carr's surefooted despite strange business mix

Profits stable for first half of 2021 financial year

New chief executive talking about simplifying the rabbit warren of corporate structures

IC TIP: Hold

Carr’s (CARRC) has all the lingo of a 21st century business, with talk of synergies and governance reforms, but is still built around an old-fangled combination of farming products and engineering, spread across 20 different businesses. The portfolio has delivered stable profits and dividends, even during the pandemic. The group's share price also made sizeable gains on the back of solid half-year numbers.