/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Green minerals demand to skyrocket, says IEA

Miners with lithium, copper and cobalt in their portfolios could see demand quadruple in 20 years
Green minerals demand to skyrocket, says IEA
May 5, 2021
  • Lack of mining investment could slow down energy transition, says new report
  • IEA forecasts that demand for lithium could increase by a multiple of 40 by 2040

London’s energy transition-exposed miners got a shot in arm from a new International Energy Agency (IEA) report that forecasts supply issues for the energy transition, increasing the value of existing energy mineral and metals reserves. 

The IEA said current supply forecasts fall “well short” of what is needed for a “accelerated deployment” of key energy transition technologies like wind, solar and electric vehicles (EVs). 

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data