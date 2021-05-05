Green minerals demand to skyrocket, says IEA

Lack of mining investment could slow down energy transition, says new report

IEA forecasts that demand for lithium could increase by a multiple of 40 by 2040

London’s energy transition-exposed miners got a shot in arm from a new International Energy Agency (IEA) report that forecasts supply issues for the energy transition, increasing the value of existing energy mineral and metals reserves.

The IEA said current supply forecasts fall “well short” of what is needed for a “accelerated deployment” of key energy transition technologies like wind, solar and electric vehicles (EVs).