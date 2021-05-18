/
Petropavlovsk moves to loss after turbulent year

A board coup and a new set of eyes has led to hefty impairments as the Russian miner's reserves are downgraded
May 18, 2021
  • Russian gold miner sees cash profits climb in 2020, although impairments hit reported figure
  • Forecasts are for a weaker 2021, as third-party concentrate supply drops

Petropavlovsk (POG) managed to add to the drama of 2020 - ergo a new record gold price and pandemic - with the removal of its board, rebellion at subsidiaries and clamour about a backdoor takeover. Amid all this, the gold miner managed to keep producing gold and its underlying cash profits for the year climbed a third to $351m (£249m).

