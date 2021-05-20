What does the overhaul of UK rail mean for listed companies?

Transport secretary Grant Shapps today unveiled his plan to end “three decades of fragmentation” in the UK’s private rail network

The proposals could severely impact companies that have long profited from the UK’s flawed train system

In 1994, the Conservative government began the rapid privatisation of the British train system. Now the party of Margaret Thatcher is bringing the railways back under state control.

Today, transport secretary Grant Shapps unveiled his grand plan to end “three decades of fragmentation”, absorbing the network under a single brand, Great British Railways. The public body will set timetables, fix fares and “simplify the confusing mass of tickets” by introducing new ways to pay.