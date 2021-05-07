Is George Soros wrong about Trainline?

A rise in domestic holidays should help Trainline and other travel businesses, as health concerns about foreign travel persist

But a state-backed reform of the UK’s rail system poses a longer-term threat to the train ticketing site

The “future is bright” for trains – American ones at least. That was Joe Biden’s message during a much-shared speech he gave in front of a Philadelphia station last week. The President, whose exultations about locomotives have earned him the nickname “Amtrack Joe”, wants to invest $80bn (£58bn) in upgrading the US railroad.

The light at the end of the tunnel is less clear here in the UK, where castigating the country’s rail system has long been something of a national pastime. One thing Brits have not missed about pre-pandemic life is packed trains on the daily commute; one of many things they are looking forward to after the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to use the rails less, as more companies commit to permanent flexible working.