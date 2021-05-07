/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Is George Soros wrong about Trainline?

The government may have published up its 'green list' of countries but the theme of this year is likely to remain the staycation - could Trainline benefit?
Is George Soros wrong about Trainline?
May 7, 2021
  • A rise in domestic holidays should help Trainline and other travel businesses, as health concerns about foreign travel persist
  • But a state-backed reform of the UK’s rail system poses a longer-term threat to the train ticketing site

The “future is bright” for trains – American ones at least. That was Joe Biden’s message during a much-shared speech he gave in front of a Philadelphia station last week. The President, whose exultations about locomotives have earned him the nickname “Amtrack Joe”, wants to invest $80bn (£58bn) in upgrading the US railroad.

The light at the end of the tunnel is less clear here in the UK, where castigating the country’s rail system has long been something of a national pastime. One thing Brits have not missed about pre-pandemic life is packed trains on the daily commute; one of many things they are looking forward to after the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to use the rails less, as more companies commit to permanent flexible working.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data