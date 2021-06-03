How Liontrust will invest sustainably the investment trust way

The Liontrust ESG Trust which is due to launch in the next few weeks will be managed by the Liontrust Sustainable Investment team along the same lines as its open-ended funds

There will be some key differences such as the number of holdings and size of companies held

The trust will take a stricter ethical approach than the open-ended funds

Hardly a week passes without a fund launching or repurposing as a vehicle for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. But with so many fund managers claiming a sudden conversion to ESG, it can be difficult to spot the real deal. Hence the popularity of more established ESG funds with a good track record such as Rathbone Ethical Bond (GB00B7FQJT36) and WHEB Sustainability (GB00B8HPRW47).

This has also become apparent in Liontrust Asset Management's (LIO) more recent trading updates. Its Sustainable Investment fund range grew to become its biggest by assets under management last year, overtaking the Economic Advantage range that includes Liontrust Special Situations Fund (GB00BG0J2688).