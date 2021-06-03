/
NHS deal underlines value of health data

NHS England plans to share GPs' medical records with third parties
June 3, 2021
  • NHS England is preparing to scrape 55m patients’ medical records to create a database that will be shared with private third parties 
  • EY estimated that the data held by the NHS could be worth almost £10bn a year through operational savings and improved patient outcomes

If you live in England, you have until 23rd June to tell the NHS that you do not want your medical records – including information on mental and sexual health – to be copied into a huge database that will be shared with third parties.

The NHS has quietly started plans to roll out the Covid-19 data store only a couple of months after it first appeared on a blog post – hardly enough of a public notice to inform the 55m patients that it will affect. Since the Financial Times brought the issue to light last week, there has been some backlash against the plan.

