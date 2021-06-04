Landlords face fresh calls for tenant protections

Industry bodies call for extension of rent enforcement protection for hardest hit companies

Rise in CVAs and administrations threatens future rental values

Just as retailers have lauded the return of shoppers through their doors, landlords may soon find an even sparser marketplace for their wares. Industry bodies have warned of a fresh wave of store closures once the ban on a raft of rent enforcement actions comes to an end later this month.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has called on the government to extend existing protections for a further six months for companies that can demonstrate lockdown-related falls in revenue of more than 30 per cent in 2021, compared with pre-pandemic levels.