A reality check is coming for short-term lets investors

Rules, regulations and charges could be en route for the wild west industry
April 18, 2023

The first Airbnb (US:ABNB) I stayed in was in Albania in 2015. My wife and I spent a week in our host’s spare room for a nominal fee, met her dog, spoke a lot about US politics, and went drinking together in downtown Tirana. The three of us are still friends.

Jump forward about a decade and the once quaint and informal world of digital short-term lets has grown up. Ramshackle Airbnbs offering homely sofabeds like the ones I used to stay in still exist, but these days accommodation websites now attract a much more mature kind of short-term letting business comprising whole flats – sometimes particularly luxurious ones – run by investors not as homes but as business opportunities. Such offers now compete with regular hotels and hostels.

Unlike buy-to-let landlords, Airbnb entrepreneurs don’t need to sign a long-term lease with a tenant. And in some jurisdictions, they don’t even need to own the property they’re renting out. All they need to do is stick it online.

