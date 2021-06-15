On the Beach reduces exposure to summer uncertainty

The decision to curtail holiday sales for departure through to September has mitigated risk

Summer 2022 bookings up on the norm, but uncertainties linger

On the Beach (OTB) stopped selling holidays for the normally lucrative summer season once the traffic light system was introduced in early May. The decision to stop taking bookings for departure before 1 September 2021 was taken to mitigate (to an extent) short-term financial exposure, as management maintains that “any potential upside from incremental bookings over this period would be marginal”.