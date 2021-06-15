/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

On the Beach reduces exposure to summer uncertainty

The travel group took the decision to reduce exposure to summer holiday cancellations
On the Beach reduces exposure to summer uncertainty
June 15, 2021
  • The decision to curtail holiday sales for departure through to September has mitigated risk
  • Summer 2022 bookings up on the norm, but uncertainties linger

On the Beach (OTB) stopped selling holidays for the normally lucrative summer season once the traffic light system was introduced in early May. The decision to stop taking bookings for departure before 1 September 2021 was taken to mitigate (to an extent) short-term financial exposure, as management maintains that “any potential upside from incremental bookings over this period would be marginal”.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data