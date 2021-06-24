Next week's economics: June 28 - July 2

Next week will bring evidence of strong economic growth around the world – and also of rising inflation.

In the US, Friday’s figures should show that the US economy created almost a million net new jobs in June. The ISM survey should show rising demand and output, and the Conference Board could report that consumer confidence is near a 21-year high.

In Japan, official figures could show a third successive month of strongly rising industrial production while the Bank of Japan’s tankan survey should show a strong improvement in trading conditions.