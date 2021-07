Significant step-up in forward capex commitments

ecommerce to the fore as the store estates closed for half of FY 2021

No surprises for shareholders in Watches of Switzerland (WOSG) as full-year figures mirrored May’s trading update and consensus estimates. Demand for its high-end timepieces gathered momentum through the lockdowns, with ecommerce sales increasing by 121 per cent over the course of the year, while free cashflow more than doubled to £110m.