/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Nichols shows signs of recovery but pandemic uncertainty persists

Revenue and profit bounces back, but its out-of-home business depends on the hospitality recovery.
Nichols shows signs of recovery but pandemic uncertainty persists
July 21, 2021
  • Rising price of oil and driver shortages pushes up costs
  • Effects of pandemic will likely drag on profits into next year

Nichols' (NICL) half-year results showed signs of recovery from a pandemic-disturbed 18 months. Promisingly, it has managed to maintain a net cash position of £47.4m, which is evidence of a prudently-run business during a uniquely challenging period. The main question now is how quickly it will be able to recover its out-of-home sales (OoH) and whether its rising supply chain costs prove to be transitory – two factors that are somewhat out its control.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data