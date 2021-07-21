Nichols shows signs of recovery but pandemic uncertainty persists

Rising price of oil and driver shortages pushes up costs

Effects of pandemic will likely drag on profits into next year

Nichols' (NICL) half-year results showed signs of recovery from a pandemic-disturbed 18 months. Promisingly, it has managed to maintain a net cash position of £47.4m, which is evidence of a prudently-run business during a uniquely challenging period. The main question now is how quickly it will be able to recover its out-of-home sales (OoH) and whether its rising supply chain costs prove to be transitory – two factors that are somewhat out its control.