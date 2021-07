Next week should bring more signs of a worldwide upturn.

In the US consumer confidence could post another rise, meaning it has returned to pre-pandemic levels which were themselves near a 20-year high. One reason for such confidence is that house prices are soaring: S&P could report that they’ve risen 15 per cent in the last 12 months.

In Japan, official figures should show a jump in industrial production last month, albeit after a big fall in May.