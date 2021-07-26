Cranswick maintains guidance

High export revenues to China

Cranswick justifies strong share price rise in 2021

The outlook for the rest of this financial year is still in line with management’s expectations, food producer Cranswick (CWK) said on Monday as it posted 9.6 per cent revenue growth for the 13 weeks ending 26 June.

Volumes were up 7.7 per cent, buoyed by “strong retail demand” and higher sales from its relatively new Eye-based poultry facility. The FTSE 250 group also pointed to a “gradual but sustained recovery” in its food-to-go channel as well as Far East export sales “well ahead” year-on-year helped by strong market prices.