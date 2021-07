It reinstated its dividend at 2.5p per share.

Made £80.9m of acquisitions in the first half of the year.

Restore (RST) has used the pandemic as a chance to streamline its business. The data management and services group has lowered costs by consolidating its property, restructuring its staff and bulk ordering diesel for its 500 trucks. The result of this is an H1 2021 operating margin of 18.5 per cent, which is decently ahead of 16.2 per cent in 2020.