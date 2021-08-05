Mondi continues with investment despite inflationary pressure

Underlying EBITDA margin drops from 21.4 per cent to 19.5 per cent.

Capital expenditure was 140 per cent of depreciation.

Mondi (MND) results have followed the general trend in the packaging industry. It has experienced cost inflation because of the rising price of energy and raw materials, but has managed to offset it through an increase in its own pricing and the continued demand for e-commerce. In short, revenue was up, but higher costs mean that Ebitda (cash profit) was flat. However, once you strip out some maintenance costs and currency fluctuations the profit picture looks a little rosier.