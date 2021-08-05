/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Mondi continues with investment despite inflationary pressure

Inflating costs of raw materials and energy has subdued its profits, but it has continued with its investment program.
Mondi continues with investment despite inflationary pressure
August 5, 2021
  • Underlying EBITDA margin drops from 21.4 per cent to 19.5 per cent.
  • Capital expenditure was 140 per cent of depreciation.

Mondi (MND) results have followed the general trend in the packaging industry. It has experienced cost inflation because of the rising price of energy and raw materials, but has managed to offset it through an increase in its own pricing and the continued demand for e-commerce. In short, revenue was up, but higher costs mean that Ebitda (cash profit) was flat. However, once you strip out some maintenance costs and currency fluctuations the profit picture looks a little rosier.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data