/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Synthomer storms ahead

Synthomer proves, if proof were needed, that even nitrile latex companies can have their day.
Synthomer storms ahead
August 5, 2021

 

  • Management predicts that demand will return to normal early in the third quarter
  • Sales surge as unprecedented demand for nitrile products

Specialty chemicals company Synthomer (SYNTH) delivered a barn-storming half-year performance as unprecedented demand for nitrile products, due to the need for PPE from healthcare providers in all its major markets, along with relatively little operational disruption, powered its profits. The only downside was that the company didn’t quite manage to report its numbers without booking ongoing impairment charges of £22.5m. 

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data