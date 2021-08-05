Synthomer storms ahead

Management predicts that demand will return to normal early in the third quarter

Sales surge as unprecedented demand for nitrile products

Specialty chemicals company Synthomer (SYNTH) delivered a barn-storming half-year performance as unprecedented demand for nitrile products, due to the need for PPE from healthcare providers in all its major markets, along with relatively little operational disruption, powered its profits. The only downside was that the company didn’t quite manage to report its numbers without booking ongoing impairment charges of £22.5m.