Capita sells the silver

Cash outflows a concern

Incorrect contractual assumptions

Ever-shrinking outsourcer Capita (CPI) enjoyed a reasonable half compared with its usual dreadful standards. The results were flattered by £536m of disposals in the half – management aims to have completed £700m of sales by this time next year – after the initial impact of the pandemic threw its timetable into disarray. That effect seems to have partially unwound and the company expects to finally see sustainable free cash flow in 2022.