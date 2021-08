Adjusted operating profit margin has increased 440 basis points.

Interim dividend per share is up 15 per cent.

Engineering company Spirax-Sarco (SPX) has been lifted up by the strong recovery of the global industrial sector. In the first half of 2021, global industrial production expanded 11 per cent, compared with a 7 per cent contraction in the same period last year. This growth in demand fuelled Spirax’s 37 per cent increase in adjusted operating profit to £162.9m.