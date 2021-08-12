4imprint order book to pre-pandemic level

The company has brought back its dividend at 15¢ per share.

Still delaying its capex spend until 2022.

4Imprint (FOUR), which sells customised merchandise direct to customers, is on the way to matching its 2019 trading level after taking a pandemic hit last year. Its full year revenue for the year was $327m (£236m), which was 23 per cent up on 2020 and 20 per cent down on 2019. More indicative of the improvement is order counts for June 2021 hitting 96 per cent of the 2019 comparator, suggesting revenue should continue to grow in the second half of the year.