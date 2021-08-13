House prices aren't wealth

The housing market is cooling off a little: the Halifax reports that annual inflation has fallen from 9.6 per cent in May to 7.6 per cent last month. For most of, us, though, this does not matter because house prices are not really wealth.

Former Bank Governor Mervyn King pointed this out back in 1998. A rise in house prices is, he said, another way of saying that the cost of housing has risen. This is obviously a bad thing for buyers. And because we owner-occupiers are in effect buying housing services from ourselves, higher prices are neutral for us: we benefit as sellers but lose as buyers.

Let’s put this another way. If the price of your house rises, how can you benefit? One possibility is to trade down. But this means consuming less housing. You’re better off – but only in the same way that you’d be better off if you consume less food or electricity too. You could use equity release, but this only means your descendants will consume less housing as they’ll get a lower bequest.