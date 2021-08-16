Gilt risks for equities

Recent history shows that bond sell-offs have been good for shares. This need not remain the case.

RIsing yields because of fears of rising interest rates are very different from rises because of stronger economic growth.

Many of you believe there’s a risk of a big sell-off in bonds. It’s easy to see how this might materialise. Yields are now being held down by promises from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England to keep short-term interest rates low. If, however, inflation proves to be more of a problem than they expect, they could withdraw such assurances thereby removing the anchor that is holding yields down.

Which poses a question: what would this mean for equities?