Nutmeg to be never knowingly undersold

Deal gives Nutmeg access to John Lewis client list

The Partnership wants to quadruple its financial services presence

In a bid for mass-market appeal, digital wealth manager Nutmeg has agreed to offer a platform investment service to the very respectable customers of John Lewis Finance (JLF), the financial services arm of the John Lewis Partnership. The tie up will give Nutmeg the opportunity to offer JLF’s well-heeled customers Stocks & Shares ISAs, Junior Isas, and a general investment service.

Nutmeg came onto the market as an easy-to-use challenger ISA provider, but is now firmly within the establishment after JP Morgan Chase bought it out earlier this year.