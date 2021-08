Sales up after broad new contracts come in

Interim dividend up a third to 1.2¢

Capital (CAPD) ditched the ‘drilling’ from its name when it became clear its business was about to be much more than just holes. It is now the earthmoving contractor for Centamin’s (CEY) Sukari mine in Egypt and also has a new laboratory services job under its belt at the Barrick Gold (Can:ABX) mine Bulyanhulu in Tanzania.