Launch of ‘sidecar’ vehicle to reduce capital strain

Executive chairman says profits could hit $90m by 2023

By this point, Randall & Quilter (RQIH) has proved itself to be a canny buyer-manager of back book insurance businesses. This has been reflected in a total share price return of 89 per cent over five years, well ahead of the FTSE All-Share and 20 percentage points up on MSCI’s World Insurance index.