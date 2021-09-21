JTC shows its counter-cyclical side

Expansion of the balance sheet

New business rising despite macro issues

JTC (JTC) has been engaged in something of an acquisition spree in the lead-up to publication of its half-year numbers. Midway through September, it announced a cash/scrip deal to acquire Missouri-based Segue Partners, a fund services provider. And on results day, the professional services business then announced that it had snapped-up Ballybunion Capital, a boutique asset manager based in Ireland, for a performance-linked sum, again to be met through a combination of cash and JTC shares.