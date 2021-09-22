SIG increases spend to get its house in order

Cash outflows recorded as it secures supplies in tight marketplace

Improving margins will feed into full-year profit, finance director says

SIG (SHI) is no stranger to restructuring. The Sheffield-based distributor of building and roofing materials has been through about a decade of them. The problem is, they haven’t been very successful. A focus on selling off unprofitable businesses and driving down costs led to it centralising operations and squeezing suppliers to achieve better deals. Its top line flatlined and, although it had some profitable years, the returns began to dissipate. “As everyone knows, you can’t run a business where you’re restructuring and shrinking the whole time. Eventually you just run out of road,” chief executive Steve Francis candidly put it.