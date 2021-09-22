Sky-high UK energy prices sticking around

North Sea gas production improving but supply pressures remain

Business lobby groups call for more support from government

The UK energy crisis ramped up in its second week as the government left smaller power companies to fail while the impact of skyrocketing gas and wholesale electricity prices reverberated down supply chains.

Further out, UK companies look set to be hit by higher power costs all winter, even as the government has swung into action to deal with the ramifications of gas prices hitting decade highs. The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said companies faced a rush of higher costs and that higher energy bills would hit hard.