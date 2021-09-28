Blancco back in the black

Enterprise market drives growth, with total revenues up 9 per cent Trends in data regulation expected to favour the group

Pandemic travel restrictions have meant vastly different things for different businesses: with the right operating model, such curtailments can help the bottom line. Blancco Technology (BLTG), the Aim-listed group which provides data erasure and mobile device diagnostic services, provides a pertinent example. A reduction in the group’s travel and entertainment costs due to the restrictions helped Blancco’s adjusted operating margin hit 15 per cent in the results for the year ended 30 June. The group moved into the black, with a £1.5m profit before tax after last year’s £0.2m loss, and adjusted Ebitda spiked by 26 per cent to £10m.