/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Blancco back in the black

Reduced travel costs due to pandemic restrictions help the group turn a profit
Blancco back in the black
September 28, 2021
  • Enterprise market drives growth, with total revenues up 9 per cent
  • Trends in data regulation expected to favour the group

Pandemic travel restrictions have meant vastly different things for different businesses: with the right operating model, such curtailments can help the bottom line. Blancco Technology (BLTG), the Aim-listed group which provides data erasure and mobile device diagnostic services, provides a pertinent example. A reduction in the group’s travel and entertainment costs due to the restrictions helped Blancco’s adjusted operating margin hit 15 per cent in the results for the year ended 30 June. The group moved into the black, with a £1.5m profit before tax after last year’s £0.2m loss, and adjusted Ebitda spiked by 26 per cent to £10m.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data