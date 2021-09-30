Boohoo lowers full-year expectations

Record first-half revenues, but growth slows and full-year forecasts dampened

£26m of Covid costs hits profits

Boohoo (BOO) has been plagued by the serious allegations about its supply chain practices that emerged in July 2020. UK suppliers were accused of paying staff illegally low wages and exposing them to unnecessary Covid-19 risks. The fashion retailer’s share price has fallen by almost 40 per cent over the past year, with a 10 per cent drop on results day. While the group posted record first-half revenue and has doubled its UK and US market share over the past two years, the market noted downgrades in operating profit expectations for the full year and £26m of pandemic-related distribution costs which hit the bottom line.