Lack of EV battery capacity leaves looming levy threat for UK's car makers

The trade deal thrashed out between the UK and the EU a week before its withdrawal from the economic bloc meant the industry’s worst fears over trade barriers were abated, but things haven’t exactly been plain sailing since.

Since January, the UK's bilateral automotive sector trade with the EU has “underperformed” compared with the rest of the world, said Konstanze Scharring, director of policy and government affairs at Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders told its inaugural Global Trade Conference on Tuesday.

“We have seen this in our own production and registration data in 2021, as well as in HMRC and Eurostat datasets, most clearly in the import of finished vehicles.”