When risk doesn't pay

Taking risk hasn’t paid off recently. Since mid-March my no-thought portfolio of high-beta stocks has fallen more than 10 per cent, underperforming the All-Share index by 15 percentage points. Of course, this could be just bad luck. What’s not bad luck, though, is that it continues a long-term trend of underperformance: in the past 10 years it has underperformed the market by over 30 percentage points.

This is by no means the only example of risk-taking not succeeding. In the last 10 years banking and mining stocks have underperformed less risky sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food producers, and indeed defensive stocks generally. And Aim shares have for years underperformed safer mainline ones: since December 1997 they’ve given a total return of just 2 per cent a year (less than inflation) compared with 5.7 per cent on the All-Share.