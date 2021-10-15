/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
opinion
October 15, 2021

In search of inflation protection

Chris Dillow
Author Image
Author Image
Chris Dillow

Gold doesn’t protect us from inflation. This is one thing we’ve learned from the current inflation scare.

Since last July inflation expectations have soared: the five-year breakeven inflation rate (the gap between conventional gilt yields and index-linked ones) has risen from under three percentage points to over four. And during this time the price of gold has fallen almost ten per cent in US dollar terms and 12 per cent in sterling terms. The metal, then, has failed as insurance against inflation fears.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data