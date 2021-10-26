Hope for value investors

Value investors have had a bad time recently. In the last three years total returns on value stocks (as measured by the FTSE 350 higher yield index) have been just 4 per cent, compared with 32 per cent on the lower yield index. Deep value stocks have done even worse; my portfolio of the 20 highest yielders has fallen almost 30 per cent in price terms in this time.

The past three years, though, only continues a longer-term trend. In the last 20 years the FTSE 350 high yield index has underperformed its low yield counterpart by 1.4 percentage points a year, even including its higher dividends.