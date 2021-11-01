/
Lok’n Store builds distribution cash flows

Double-digit increase in earnings
November 1, 2021

 

  • Capacity expansion under way
  • Self-storage shortfall still in place

Self-storage company Lok’n Store (LOK) has promised to pursue a "more progressive" dividend policy as occupancy rises and it prepares to open more storage sites. In an upbeat set of annual results, including news that cash available for distribution was up by a third, management recommended an annual dividend of 15p a share – up from 13p in 2020 – marking the 10th consecutive yearly increase. Lok’n Store said it intends to accelerate the dividend growth as cash flows continue to build.

