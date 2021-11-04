/
Having plenty in store helps Electrocomponents to grow

Company breadth and availability of product range as key to market share gains
November 4, 2021
  • Operating margins edge up despite higher inventory levels
  • Share price run-up means it now trades at 27 times earnings

The growth in online spending isn’t just a phenomenon driven by consumers, if Electrocomponents’ (ECM) half-year results are anything to go by. The 84-year-old company, which distributes electrical and industrial parts, reported an adjusted pre-tax profit of £142m for the first half of 2021, a 91 per cent increase on the same period last year, but also a 37 per cent rise on the pre-pandemic comparator. Over the two-year period, the company grew its customer base by 24 per cent.

