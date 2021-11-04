The emotional investor

“Never fall in love with a share because it won’t fall in love with you” is ancient stock market advice. But there is growing evidence that investors ignore it, and are in fact swayed by their emotions.

“investors enter into emotionally-charged relationships with the stocks they invest in,” says the University of Miami’s Alok Kumar. He and his colleagues compiled an index of market emotion based on how often market reports used words describing emotions, and found that some shares – generally smaller growth ones – were more sensitive than others to this index. “investors are attracted to stocks that have emotional ‘glitter’” says Professor Kumar. Emotions, then, can drive prices.