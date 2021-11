German landlord to acquire UK-focused BizSpace

Cash deal includes £135m equity raise

Over the past decade, few if any UK-listed property companies have performed as brightly as Sirius Real Estate (SRE). Recent market sentiment reflects this. Ahead of half-year numbers, shares in the Germany-focused mixed-use landlord hit a record high of £1.40, or an 85 per cent premium to the company’s last audited net asset value (NAV) from March.