In praise of investment trust teething problems

Investment trust launches can sometimes attract the most attention when they fall flat. Many investors have noted this year's fundraising bonanza in sectors such as renewable energy infrastructure, but there has also been plenty of talk about the trusts that never got off the ground. Think about the postponed plans for a BMO responsible housing real estate investment trust, Liontrust ESG Trust or the two UK equity trusts that didn’t make it late last year.

We also pay plenty of attention to those trusts that raise less money than they hoped at initial public offering (IPO) or barely manage to gather the minimum amount. But while these struggles can tell us plenty about market sentiment, it's also worth observing the teething problems some newer trusts experience.

When picking recently launched trusts, it can make sense to favour names that have successfully deployed their IPO proceeds, proved their investment strategy is working so far and therefore seem like less of a gamble than they did at launch. But things don't always work out so nicely: sometimes funds take longer than expected to put their money to work or run into other problems. This can trigger share price weakness, throwing up some interesting opportunities.