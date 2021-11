Tim Martin points to older people staying away from pubs as driver of sales decrease

Company still forecast to swing back to profit in 2022 financial year

As companies geared towards nights in and eating at home reported very strong momentum coming into winter, pub chain JD Wetherspoon (JDW) reported bar sales had dropped a tenth compared to 2019 in the 15 weeks to 7 November and overall sales were down 9 per cent.