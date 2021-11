Consumer, EV sales drive sales and profit uplift

Logistics headaches but higher costs passed on

Volex (VLX) and its investors had a different view of the first six months of its financial year: the company said it was on track to hit full-year forecasts and handed down a much-increased operating profit on the year for the 26 weeks to 3 October, but saw its share price tumble by nearly 10 per cent.